Mourners remember veteran Indiana officer killed in ambush

Hundreds of police officers have joined mourners at the funeral for an Indiana officer who was fatally shot during what authorities say was an ambush outside an FBI field office.

The funeral Tuesday for 53-year-old Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency was held at Indiana State University’s Hulman Center basketball arena. Several hundred people attended a visitation at the arena on Monday for Ferency, who was a 30-year police veteran.

According to authorities, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI office in Terre Haute on Wednesday and then ambushed Ferency, who was a member of a federal task force, by shooting him when he emerged from the building.

Ferency and an FBI agent also fired on the man, 44-year-old Shane Meehan, who was wounded and is charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent, authorities said. Investigators haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, who led a flag presentation ceremony Monday for Ferency, said the slain officer's actions last week were “a selfless act of courage.”