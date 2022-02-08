Don't got Moxie? Maine's beloved soda is in short supply

Depending on whom you ask, Maine is in the midst of either a curse or a blessing: a shortage of Moxie

Moxie, a polarizing beverage that is the state's official soft drink, is in short supply because of supply chain woes. The soda is beloved by thousands of Mainers and is the subject of a summer festival, but it also has detractors who say it tastes like medicine, or worse.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, the local bottler of Moxie, told WGME-TV that supply chain issues have delayed its delivery of Moxie concentrate for months. The bottler said it looks forward to “being able to stock the shelves with Moxie as soon as possible.”

Moxie originated in the 19th century, when it was indeed sold as a kind of medicine, replete with dubious claims of health benefits. The soda is available elsewhere in New England but is especially ingrained in the culture of Maine.

It's not all bad news for Moxie lovers. Moxie Festival in Lisbon is coming back this July after two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

