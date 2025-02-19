Renée Fleming to make directing debut at Aspen Festival this July in Mozart's 'Cosi fan tutte'
Soprano Renée Fleming will make her directing debut in Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” at the Aspen Festival with three performances from July 21-26
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Soprano Renée Fleming will make her directing debut in Mozart's “Così fan tutte” at the Aspen Festival with three performances from July 21-26.
While Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte set their opera about fiancee-swapping in 18th century Naples, Italy, Fleming is shifting the work to a contemporary setting, the company announced Wednesday.
“It's supposed to be royalty or aristocracy,” she said. “I’m putting this more in high school, 1980, Yarmouth, Massachusetts, at the beginning of World Wide Wrestling. ... Also, the early '80s was Jane Fonda aerobics.”
Fleming, who turned 66 last week, continues to sing in recitals and in a few contemporary operas but gave her last staged performance from the central repertoire in 2017.
Patrick Summers will conduct a student cast at the Wheeler Opera House. Summers and Fleming have been co-artistic directors of the Aspen Opera Theater and Vocal Arts Program since 2019.
“She is such a polymath,” Summers said. "I’ve known very few people in the opera industry as intelligent and as nice as Renée Fleming.”
Fleming was to have directed “Cosi” for the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center starting Feb. 27, 2021, with Paulo Szot as Don Alfonso, but the production was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fleming last week resigned as artistic adviser at large to the Kennedy Center after Deborah Rutter was fired as the organization's president and President Donald Trump replaced David Rubenstein as chairman.
The Aspen Festival runs from July 2 to Aug. 24 and includes the world premiere of Christopher Theofanidis' “Siddhartha, She” on Aug. 2. The gender-swapping music drama based on Hermann Hesse's 1922 novel “Siddhartha" has a libretto by Melissa Studdard and is conducted by Robert Spano, the festival's music director since 2011.