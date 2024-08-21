Mpox virus - updates: WHO declares outbreak a global health emergency
Health ministers are on high alert for UK cases of new mpox strain after declaration of a global health emergency
A public health emergency has been declared by the World Health Organisation over a new outbreak of mpox in several African nations, with at least three cases now reported outside of the continent.
Formerly known as monkeypox, the infection has been on the rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which accounts for 96 per cent of all cases in Africa.
More than 17,000 cases and 571 deaths have now been confirmed across the continent so far this year, with the WHO calling the outbreak an “international concern”.
The public health emergency was declared by the group’s director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The outbreak comes as a new strain, named clade 1, is said to be spreading mainly through sexual networks. The WHO says it has been identified in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda – all countries that have never reported cases of mpox before.
UK health officials are preparing for any potential cases of a new strain of mpox after the WHO declared outbreaks of the virus in Africa a global emergency.
A humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo is contributing to mpox outbreaks there and elsewhere in Africa that have been deemed a global health emergency by the World Health Organization
New deadly mpox strain likely to be in UK already, says diseases expert
A new, more deadly strain of mpox sweeping the world is highly likely to already be in the UK, a specialist in infectious diseases has warned.
Professor Paul Hunter said mpox, which used to be called monkeypox, can spread very quickly between countries because it is a sexually transmitted infection.
And he urged people at risk to get vaccinated against it or cut the number of sexual partners they have.
Now that mpox is a global health emergency, will it trigger another pandemic?
What is mpox and what does the WHO emergency declaration mean?
More than 14,000 cases and 524 death have been reported from mpox in Africa this year
Mpox 2024 mapped: All the countries where cases of the new strain have been confirmed
What is mpox and what does the WHO emergency declaration mean?
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared mpox a global health emergency in response to the growing number of cases both in Africa and other continents.
Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms like fever, chills and body aches. People with more serious cases can develop characteristic lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.
What is mpox and what does the WHO emergency declaration mean?
More than 14,000 cases and 524 death have been reported from mpox in Africa this year
What are the symptoms of mpox and how does it spread?
Mpox is passed on through close physical contact, including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands.
The NHS said: “Mpox can be passed on from person to person through any close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs (including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands), touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with mpox, the coughs or sneezes of a person with mpox when they’re close to you.
“If you get infected with mpox, it usually takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.”
The first symptoms include:
- High fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Back ache
- Swollen glands
- Shivering (chills)
- Exhaustion
- Joint pain
What do UK health officials say?
Before the case in Sweden was announced, and following the declaration of clade 1b as a global emergency by the WHO, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was on alert for any cases of the virus.
Officials said there are currently no cases in the UK and the risk to the population is low.
However, the UK is preparing for any potential cases by ensuring clinicians are aware of mpox and able to recognise cases promptly.
Rapid testing is also being made available, while protocols are being developed for the safe care of potential patients to prevent transmission.
Philippines reports first mpox case after global health warning
The Philippines has detected its first case of mpox since the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued its highest alert over the virus last week.
It is the first reported case since December last year, Manila’s health department said on Monday, adding that it was awaiting test results before being able to determine the strain.
Mpox is not the new COVID, says WHO official
A World Health Organization official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread.
“We can and must tackle mpox together,” said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, during a UN media briefing.
“So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world,” he added.
The clade 1b variety has caused global concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact.
Kluge said that the focus on the new clade 1 strain will also help in the fight against the less severe clade 2 variety that has spreading globally since 2022, allowing Europe to improve its response through better health advice and surveillance.
About 100 new cases of the clade 2 mpox strain are now being reported in the European region every month, added Kluge.
Mpox transmits through close physical contact, including sexual contact, but unlike previous global pandemics such as COVID-19 there is no evidence it spreads easily through the air.
Health authorities need to be on alert and flexible in case there are new, more transmissible clades or ones that change their transmission route, but there are no recommendations for people to wear masks, said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.
