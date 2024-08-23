Mpox virus latest: Thailand confirms case is dangerous new variant as Asian countries ramp up border controls
Deadlier case of Clade 1b monkeypox strain detected for first time in Asia as countries prepare to face threat
Thailand has confirmed the first suspected case of the new clade 1b variant, prompting a swift action from regional health authorities.
Countries across Asia are ramping up their defenses against mpox following the detection of a potentially more dangerous variant.
The rapid spread of the new mpox strain in Africa led the World Health Organisation to declare a public health emergency last week.
A £3.1 million UK government package to tackle mpox will “ultimately benefit us all”, the Africa minister has said.
The UK is preparing for potential cases of the new strain of mpox after Europe recorded its first case of the more deadly variant last week in Sweden.
Health officials said plans are under way to tackle a possible outbreak in the country ensuring healthcare workers are aware of the symptoms and that rapid tests are available.
But European health authorities have ruled out imposing border controls as the risk of a global virus outbreak is still considered “low”.
In Argentina, a cargo ship was quarantined over the first suspected case of mpox on the vessel, after one of its crew members showed “cyst-like skin lesions”, the health ministry said.
Travellers urged to get mpox vaccine before going to impacted areas of Africa
People travelling to areas affected by the recent mpox outbreak in Africa have been urged to get vaccinated by the EU’s public health body.
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) updated its advice to people going to “epidemic areas” to “consult their healthcare provider or travel health clinic regarding eligibility for vaccination against mpox”.
The ECDC said it is “highly likely” that Europe will have “more imported cases of mpox caused by the clade 1 virus currently circulating in Africa”.
Read the full story below:
EU rules out mpox border controls amid WHO warning
European health authorities have ruled out imposing border controls as the risk of a global mpox outbreak is still considered “low”.
The Health Security Committee (HSC) confirmed that there should not be “a public health emergency in Europe as things stand”.
A spokesperson added: “The HSC members agreed on the importance of a closely coordinated approach and the need to continue monitoring the situation very closely.”
Vaccination recommendations are kept for certain groups at more risk but the commission has ruled out extending the rollout for the general public for now.
It comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared outbreaks in Africa a global emergency.
Airline pilots in countries hit by mpox urged to ‘familiarise’ with virus
Airline pilots operating to countries affected by mpox are being urged to “familiarise themselves with the key facts” on the disease, as compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
A bulletin has been issued by the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (Ifalpa), saying: “The WHO has just determined that the upsurge of Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, following the emergence and rapid spread of a new virus strain.
“Several outbreaks of mpox have occurred in different countries, with different modes of transmission and different levels of risk.”
Pilots have been told to read up on transmission, signs and symptoms, treatment, vaccination, self-care and prevention.
Ifalpa says: “The WHO does not recommend any international travel restriction measures at this time.”
What are the Monkeypox symptoms?
Mpox can cause a range of symptoms with some people experiencing less severe signs and others developing more serious illness.
According to the World Health Organisation, common symptoms include a rash which may last for two to four weeks.
Some adults can experience fever, headache, muscle aches, back, pain, low energy and swollen glands.
Patients can develop lymph nodes that look like blisters or sores and can appear in the face, palms of th hands, soles of the feet, groin and genital areas.
Severe mpox cases include larger lesions and bacterial infections of the skin, blood and lungs.
Pictured: Mpox hits refugees in internal displaced camps in Mudja, Congo
World Health Organization: mpox is not 'the new Covid'
A World Health Organization (WHO) official has stressed that mpox is not the new COVID.
The clarification comes as authorities say they know how to control its spread regardless of whether it is the new or old strain.
“We can and must tackle mpox together,” said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing.
Argentina rules out suspected case of mpox on cargo ship
Argentinian health officials said that mpox tests on a crew member on a quaranted cargo ship has come back negative.
The Indian national had reported cyst-like lesions on his chest and face and was working ont the ship traveling to port city of Rosario.
Before the tests, authorities had quarantined the ship in the Parana River as a precaution.
In a statement the health ministry said the patient tested negative for mpox but positive for chicken pox.
What is mpox, and why is this outbreak so concerning?
The number of cases this year has jumped dramatically, already exceeding last year’s figure.
Last week, the Africa CDC reported that mpox has now been detected in at least 13 African countries. Compared with the same period last year, the agency said cases are up 160 per cent and deaths have increased by 19 per cent.
Earlier this year, scientists reported the emergence of a new form of mpox in a Congolese mining town that can kill up to 10 per cent of people and may spread more easily.
Unlike in previous mpox outbreaks, where lesions were mostly seen on the chest, hands and feet, the new form of mpox causes milder symptoms and lesions on the genitals.
That makes it harder to spot, meaning people might also sicken others without knowing they’re infected.
During the global outbreak of mpox in 2022, gay and bisexual men made up a large majority of cases and the virus was mostly spread through close contact, including sex.
