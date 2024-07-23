Watch live: MPs arrive at Downing Street ahead of Starmer’s cabinet meeting

Support truly

Watch live as MPs arrive at Downing Street on Tuesday (23 July) ahead of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet meeting.

Sir Keir will face pressure from MPs in the Commons, including from inside his own party, to change his position and abolish the two-child benefit cap.

A King’s Speech debate could end with a vote on the matter on Tuesday evening if Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle selects one of several amendments that have been tabled.

The prime minister has said there is “no silver bullet” to end child poverty and acknowledged the “passion” of Labour MPs considering rebelling over the continuation of the policy that affects some 1.6 million children.

The SNP has tabled an amendment, which it says is backed by Plaid Cymru, the Green Party, the SDLP, the Alliance Party, and independent MPs including Jeremy Corbyn.

NP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: “Keir Starmer must not fail his first major test in government by refusing to scrap the cap. It is the bare minimum required to tackle child poverty – and to begin to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised.”