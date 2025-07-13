Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigeria’s former president Muhammadu Buhari dies in London aged 82

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who led Nigeria twice as a military head of state and a democratic president has died aged 82

Via AP news wire,Amber Jamieson
Sunday 13 July 2025 17:52 BST
Muhammadu Buhari served as the leader of Nigeria twice — once as it’s military head of a state and later as a democratic president
Muhammadu Buhari served as the leader of Nigeria twice — once as it's military head of a state and later as a democratic president (Getty Images)

The former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has died aged 82 in London, his press secretary said Sunday.

He led Africa’s most populous nation twice: first as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985, then as a democratically elected president from 2015-2023.

Buhari had been receiving medical treatment in London in recent weeks, and had often travelled to London in the past for medical attention.

He was the first president to defeat a sitting president when he was elected in 2015, overseeing the country’s worst economic period and fight against insurgency.

Married twice, Buhari had ten children.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

