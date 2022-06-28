Building collapse kills 3 people in India's Mumbai city

A four-story residential building has collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai and at least three people died

Tuesday 28 June 2022

Building collapse kills 3 people in India's Mumbai city

A dilapidated residential building collapsed in India's financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said Tuesday.

The four-story building collapsed late Monday night in the Kurla area of Mumbai. Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find at least four residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar.

Television news channels showed residents joining the fire and police officers in rescuing people from the wreckage and taking the injured to a hospital.

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra state's environmental minister, said the families had been asked to vacate the dilapidated building some time ago but continued to live there.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.

