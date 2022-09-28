Cleric's supporters again storm Baghdad's government zone
Supporters of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr again stormed Baghdad's Green Zone government area Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament holds session on the resignation of its speaker
Supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr again stormed Baghdad’s Green Zone government area Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament held session on the resignation of its speaker.
Associated Press journalists saw those supporting al-Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them.
Al-Sadr’s bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government. His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shiite groups from forming the government.
With ensuing rallies, clashes with security forces, counter-rallies and a sit-in outside parliament, the government formation process has stalled.
Al-Sadr has now been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals since the vote.
