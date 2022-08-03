Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad
Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has told his followers to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of the parliament and early elections
Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his followers Wednesday to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of the parliament and early elections.
Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, al-Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must stay and continue their sit-in.
Al-Sadr hinted that appeals by his political rivals to negotiate did not bear fruit. “There is no point in continuing dialogue with them, the people have said their word,” he said.
He said the “old faces” — referring to the establishment parties — would no longer exist after democratic early elections are held and the parliament is dissolved.
