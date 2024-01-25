In the next few days, Dianne McKay, who is in her eighties, will fly to London from her home in Majorca and then join her son Mark Dyer on the plane to Port of Spain, Trinidad. There they will finally come face to face with the only man left alive who knows the truth about what happened to Dianne’s mother, Muriel McKay.

More than 50 years ago, Muriel was abducted from her Wimbledon home. She was never seen alive again and her body has never been found. Two brothers were convicted of her murder and only one of them, Nizamodeen Hosein, is still alive – now released from prison and living back home in Trinidad.

Finally, he has agreed to meet the family of the woman he killed and, for the first time, could reveal where her body is buried. Packing and preparing for the journey that is likely to be as emotionally challenging as it is physically demanding, Dianne tells me it will be worth it: “I have people in my family who are saying, ‘Why do you believe him, he’s lied all these years’. But I just say this is how I feel, and this is what I want to do. It’s about my mother – what would you do if it was your mother?”