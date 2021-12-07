School apologises after Muslim students pictured praying outside in cold weather

A high school in Oldham, Manchester has issued an apology after Muslim students were pictured praying outside in cold weather.

The students from Oldham Academy North were shown conducting their Friday prayers on the pavement after a teacher reportedly kicked them out of a classroom during lunchtime.

The video shows at least eight male students and a supervising member of staff in a hi-vis jacket.

The school issued a formal apology in a joint statement with Oldham Interfaith Forum and Council released on Twitter and confirmed an investigation has been launched.

They said: “The academy would like to offer a wholeheartedly apology. The school is proud of its diversity and has never and would never stop students from praying or ask them to pray outside.

“They will be launching a thorough investigation into what happened and a prayer facility is now available for those who choose to use it.”

Oldham Council leader, Arooj Shah, said: “When we were made aware of the issues raised at the Oldham Academy North, we acted quickly to speak with the school to understand what has happened.

“Having spoken with the school leaders I am glad they have apologies to those who were affected and will be writing to parents to explain.”

Oldham Mosques Council Development Officer, Mufti Helal Mahmood, said: “We will be working closely with Oldham Academy North to ensure incidents like this can be avoided in the future.

“We have a strong history in Oldhma of working together across different communities and faiths. We must not let ourselves be divided when issues arise but work through them in partnership to achieve peaceful resolutions.”