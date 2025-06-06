AP PHOTOS: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha
The Associated Press
Friday 06 June 2025 11:51 BST
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in