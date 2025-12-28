Photos show Myanmar holding its first election since the military seized power
Voters in Myanmar cast ballots in the first phase of the country’s general election Sunday. The polls are being held under military rule during a civil war. Critics argue the election is a facade to legitimize military control under the pretense of civilian rule.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
