Myanmar military-backed party extends lead ahead of final election round

Myanmar’s military-backed political party extended its lead after the second round of voting, official figures from the country’s election body showed Friday, leaving it on track for a parliamentary majority as the country heads into the final phase of its three-stage general election amid widespread conflict.

Critics, including human rights and opposition groups, say the polls are neither free nor fair and are an effort by the military to legitimize its rule after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The takeover triggered widespread opposition that has grown into a civil war.

According to figures reported by state broadcaster MRTV citing the Union Election Commission, the Union Solidarity and Development Party, or USDP, won 86 of 100 contested seats in parliament's lower house in the second phase of voting held Sunday.

The figures would give the party 182 seats from the combined first and second phases of election, more than half of the 330-member elected lower house, ahead of the final round of voting scheduled for Jan.25.

Myanmar has a two-house national legislature, totaling 664 seats. The party with a combined parliamentary majority can select the new president, who can name a Cabinet and form a new government. The military automatically receives 25% of seats in each house under the constitution.

The election is being held in three phases due to armed conflicts. The first and second rounds took place in 202 of the country’s total 330 townships on Dec. 28 and Jan. 11. The final round will take place in more townships, but 65 others won’t participate because of the fighting.

Final results for all seats in both national and regional legislatures are expected to be announced by late January.

The first phase left the USDP in a dominant position, winning nearly 90% of contested lower house seats, while also securing majorities in regional legislatures.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the military government’s spokesperson, said Sunday that the two houses of parliament will be convened in March, with a new government taking up its duties in April.

More than 4,800 candidates from 57 political parties are competing for seats in national and regional legislatures.

Only six parties are contesting seats nationwide. One of them, the People’s Pioneer Party, is facing a pending legal case that could result in its dissolution after its chairwoman, Thet Thet Khine, and another senior party member were scrutinized by authorities for holding a meeting with representatives of a foreign embassy in Yangon, the country’s largest city, without prior approval, from the election commission.

A new Election Protection Law imposes harsh penalties for most public criticism of the polls, with the authorities charging more than 330 people recently for leafleting or online activity.

During the first two rounds of voting, armed groups opposing the army carried out attacks against polling stations and government buildings in many townships, the military government said.