Myanmar military claims armed opposition groups used hospital hit by airstrike as base

Myanmar’s military on Saturday acknowledged there was an airstrike on a hospital in the western state of Rakhine, which a local rescuer and media reports said killed over 30 people, including patients, medical workers and children.

In a statement published by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the military’s information office said armed groups, including the ethnic Arakan Army and the People’s Defense Force, pro-democracy militias formed after the army takeover in 2021, used the hospital as their base.

It said the military carried out necessary security measures and launched a counter-terrorism operation against the hospital buildings on Wednesday. It added that those killed or injured were armed members of opposition groups and their supporters but not civilians.

A senior official for rescue services in Rakhine told the Associated Press on Thursday that 34 people, including patients and medical staff, were killed and about 80 others injured, when an army jet fighter dropped two bombs on the general hospital in Mrauk-U township, an area controlled by the Arakan Arm, or AA. He said the hospital building was destroyed by the bombs on Wednesday night.

The United Nations on Thursday said in a statement that the attack was part of a broader pattern of strikes causing harm to civilians and civilian objects that are devastating communities across the country.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation, said in its statement on X that he was “appalled” by the attack on the hospital that provided primary healthcare, saying it will disrupt access to health care for entire communities.

Mrauk-U, located 530 kilometers (326 miles) northwest of Yangon, the country’s largest city, was captured by the Arakan Army in February 2024.

The Arakan Army is the well-trained and well-armed military wing of the Rakhine ethnic minority movement, which seeks autonomy from Myanmar’s central government. It began its offensive in Rakhine in November 2023, and has seized a strategically important regional army headquarters and 14 of Rakhine’s 17 townships.

The group vowed in its statement released on Thursday that it will pursue accountability in cooperation with global organizations to ensure justice and take “strong and decisive action” against the military.

The group also said in separate statements that the army had launched a series of night time airstrikes in five towns in Rakhine since the hospital attack and at least eight civilians were killed and 10 others were wounded.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army took power in 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition. Many opponents of military rule have since taken up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.