Mystery as YouTube creator's finance livestream appears on White House website

The livestream of a YouTube content creator talking about investments mysteriously appeared to take over a White House website, raising questions about whether the site was hacked.

The livestream appeared for at least eight minutes late Thursday on whitehouse.gov/live, where the White House usually streams live video of the president speaking.

It's unclear if the website was breached or the video was linked accidentally by someone in the government. The White House did not immediately respond on Friday to a message seeking comment.

The video that appeared on the government-run website featured some of a more than two-hour livestream from Matt Farley, who posts as @RealMattMoney, as he answered financial questions.

Farley did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Friday, but on his X page, he shared a link to a story about his video appearing on the website and said, “There’s no way this is real, right? I was just trying to stream with my buddies.”

President Donald Trump's administration and campaign have had a series of digital security breaches and challenges over the last year.

In May, government officials began investigating after elected officials, business executives and other prominent figures received text messages and phone calls from someone impersonating Susie Wiles, the Republican president's chief of staff.

Last year, Iran hacked into Trump’s campaign. Sensitive internal documents were stolen and distributed, including a dossier on Vice President JD Vance, created before he was selected as Trump’s running mate.

___

Associated Press writer Bill Barrow contributed to this report from Atlanta.