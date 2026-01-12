‘Sinners’ leads movie nominations for NAACP Image Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Coogler’s pulsating supernatural thriller “Sinners” leads the movie categories in nominations for the NAACP Image Awards, announced Monday.

“Sinners,” in which Michael B. Jordan pulls double duty as twins, received 18 nominations, followed by Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest,” which got nine. In television, “Bel-Air” leads with seven nods.

Jordan is also one of the five luminaries vying for the NAACP's Entertainer of the Year award. He joins Cynthia Erivo,Doechii,Kendrick Lamar and Teyana Taylor. Last year's winner was Keke Palmer.

As for Taylor, who stars in “One Battle After Another,” she received the most individual nods with six across multiple categories, including movies, music and TV. In music, Lamar led the group with six nods.

“The NAACP Image Awards is our declaration to our community that ‘We See You,’ affirming Black creativity, excellence, and humanity across every space where our stories are told,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, in a statement.

“From film, television, and music to literature and beyond, the voices of all of our nominees tell stories that honor our past, celebrate our identity, and remind us that storytelling has the power to move culture forward.”

For this year's awards, the NAACP introduced two new categories: outstanding literary work — journalism and outstanding editing in a motion picture or television series, movie, or special. The journalism category honors excellence in nationally distributed journalism impacting the Black community, while the editing category recognizes post-production editing that enhances various aspects of a project's storytelling.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will be handed out Feb. 28 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and televised on BET.

The public can vote in select categories at https://naacpimageawards.net/. Voting in those categories closes on Feb. 7.