Person on Israeli PM's flight from UAE tests COVID positive

The Israeli prime minister's office says a person on the Israeli leader's flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 December 2021 09:24
Israel Emirates
Israel Emirates

A person who was on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday.

Bennett returned to Israel on Monday from a historic two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state, the first by an Israeli leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with Israel.

He was in a three-day quarantine on Tuesday as per Health Ministry regulations, which require all returning travelers, even those vaccinated, to self-isolate. He was expected to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday, also in line with health regulations, and then end his quarantine if he tests negative, the prime minister's office said.

Bennett's office did not specify who the person was who tested positive.

Bennett was meant to be accompanied by a phalanx of Israeli and foreign journalists and a sizeable entourage on the visit. But a day before his departure, journalists were notified that because of concerns over omicron, the new coronavirus variant, they would not be joining and that Bennett's entourage would be downsized.

Recommended

Since the omicron strain emerged, Israel has sealed its borders to foreign travelers and placed limits on Israelis flying abroad. It has barred travel to all countries in sub-Saharan Africa and imposed self-quarantine requirements for all returning travelers.

Bennett’s trip this week to the UAE came against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

The trip also cemented the normalization agreement signed by Israel and the UAE under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, which also saw similar deals between Israel and Bahrain Sudan and Morocco.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in