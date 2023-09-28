Jump to content

Separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh says it will dismantle itself by January 2024

The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh says that it will dismantle itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by Jan. 1, 2024

Via AP news wire
Thursday 28 September 2023 07:40
APTOPIX Armenia Azerbaijan
APTOPIX Armenia Azerbaijan
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dismantle itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by Jan. 1, 2024.

The move comes after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive to reclaim full control over its breakaway region and demanded that Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh lay down their weapons and the separatist government dismantle itself.

Nagorno-Karabakh was run by separatist authorities for about 30 years.

