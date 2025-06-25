Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Photos show demonstrators in Kenya clashing with police

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 25 June 2025 14:30 BST

Thousands of protesters against police brutality and government corruption clashed with police in Nairobi, who hurled tear gas canisters and wielded batons, leaving several people injured as demonstrations spread around Kenya.

The protests were timed to mark the anniversary of anti-tax demonstrations in which 60 people were killed and 20 others remain missing.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

