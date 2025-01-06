Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and rapper Cordae are no longer in a relationship
Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka says she and her partner, rapper Cordae, are no longer in a relationship
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she and her partner, rapper Cordae, “are no longer in a relationship.”
Osaka posted the news on social media Monday, less than a week before the Australian Open tennis tournament begins. Osaka won that event in 2019 and 2021. She also owns two titles from the U.S Open.
She and Cordae became parents to a daughter in Los Angeles in July 2023. Osaka returned to the tour at last year's Australian Open after about 15 months off.
“No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad,” Osaka wrote. “Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”
She closed the post with a heart emoji.
Ahead of the Australian Open, which starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday (Saturday EST), Osaka reached the final of a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand. But she stopped playing because of an injury after taking the opening set of Sunday's final.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis