Naomi Osaka to publish picture book 'The Way Champs Play'
Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she’d like to share
Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she'd like to share.
The tennis superstar has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children's picture book, “The Way Champs Play," scheduled to come out Dec. 6. Illustrated by Kamala Nair, the book was arranged through Osaka's new media company, Hana Kuma. The story is based on Osaka's organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations.
“The Way Champs Play” is Osaka's first book.
“The leadership, confidence, teamwork, and resilience I’ve learned on the court have been so valuable to me and that’s why I am so excited about my new book, ‘The Way Champs Play,’” Osaka, 24, said in a statement released Tuesday.
“I’ve learned my greatest lessons on the court, and that’s why I started Play Academy, to ensure girls can stay in organized sports," the four-time Grand Slam singles champion added. "It’s proven to give them the skills they need to succeed not just in sports but in the classroom, in the boardroom, and within their communities."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.