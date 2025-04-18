Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A British and an Israeli woman were along 4 killed in a cable car crash south of Naples

An Italian official says three tourists were among four people who died when a cable car crashed south of Naples, including a British and an Israeli woman

Via AP news wire
Friday 18 April 2025 11:17 BST

Three tourists were among four people who died when a cable car crashed south of Naples, including a British and an Israeli woman, an Italian official said Friday.

Only two of the three foreign victims have been identified since the accident on Thursday, said Marco De Rosa, the spokesperson for the mayor of Vico Equense.

According to initial information, a traction cable snapped, bringing both an upward and a downward-going cable cars to a halt as they traversed Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia.

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster.

A fifth person, who is also believed to be a foreign tourist, was seriously injured and hospitalized in Naples, officials said.

