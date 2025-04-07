Japanese emperor visits Iwo Jima to honor war dead 80 years after one of WWII's fiercest battles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Monday visited Iwo Jima to pay tribute to those who died on the island where one of World War II's harshest battles was fought 80 years ago.

The visit by Naruhito and his wife, Emperor Masako, both born after the war, is their first to the island. The Imperial couple was to pray at three memorial sites and meet with representatives of bereaved families and descendants of former island residents.

Naruhito, in his 65th birthday remarks in February noting the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, stressed the importance of remembering the wartime history and telling younger generations about the tragedy. Japan fought in the war and invaded large areas of Asia in the name of his grandfather, then-Emperor Hirohito.

The island, whose official name today is Iwo-to, was the site where Japanese and American soldiers faced off in one of the war’s fiercest battles.

The battle of Iwo Jima lasted from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945, as the United States tried to take control of a key strategic point to advance to mainland Japan. Despite expectations by the U.S. they would overwhelm the Japanese within days, Japanese soldiers used underground tunnels and resisted for five weeks, in a part of war history that has inspired many novels and movies.

Nearly all of the more than 21,000 Japanese and nearly 7,000 U.S. troops were killed. More than half of the remains of the Japanese are still unaccounted for. All 1,100 residents of Iwo Jima except for 103 men drafted as military employees were forcibly evacuated to mainland Japan. Former residents and their descendants have been allowed to visit the island for memorial events but not to live.

The emperor’s Iwo Jima visit comes about 10 days after Japan and the U.S. held a joint memorial service to mark the end of the battle of Iwo Jima in late March, when Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani joined U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as well as other officials and several veterans who survived the battle, to honor the war dead from both sides.

____

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.