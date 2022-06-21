NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

NASA has fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time and completed a countdown test despite a fuel line leak

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 21 June 2022 01:22

NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

Show all 2

NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.

This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

The previous attempts in April were thwarted by a fuel leak, as well as stuck valves and other technical issues.

Another leak — this time in an external fuel line — almost curtailed Monday's test at Kennedy Space Center. But NASA managers decided to do the countdown test anyway.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said they pushed ahead to see “how the team performed, how the hardware performed, and they both performed very well."

Recommended

Engineers wanted to get all the way down to the 9-second mark — just short of engine firing — to validate all the systems and procedures. But it cut off at 29 seconds. NASA spokesman Derrol Nail said it wasn't immediately known why the countdown stopped.

Earlier, nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen were loaded into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket known as the Space Launch System, or SLS.

The testing delays have pushed the actual launch — with an empty Orion capsule flying around the moon and back — to the end of August at the earliest. This test flight is crucial before astronauts climb aboard.

Blackwell-Thompson said it was too early to say what NASA's next step might be.

The second SLS flight, planned for 2024, would send a crew around the moon and back. The third mission — no earlier than 2025 — would have astronauts actually landing on the moon.

Astronauts last walked on the moon in 1972 during NASA’s Apollo program. The new program is named Artemis, Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

Recommended

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in