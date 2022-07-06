Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit

NASA says contact has been restored with a spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 06 July 2022 17:34
Rocket Launch Moon
Rocket Launch Moon
(NASA Ames)

NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.

Contact was lost after one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, after the spacecraft left Earth's orbit on its way to the moon, the space agency said.

The spacecraft spent nearly a week circling the globe after launching from New Zealand on June 28.

The 55-pound satellite is the size of a microwave oven and will be the first spacecraft to try out this oval orbit, which is where NASA wants to put its Gateway outpost. Gateway would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface.

The orbit balances the gravities of Earth and the moon and so requires little maneuvering and therefore fuel and allows the satellite — or a space station — to stay in constant contact with Earth.

