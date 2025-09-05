Thousands of newborn stars dazzle in the latest snapshot by NASA's Webb Space Telescope

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of newborn stars sparkle and dazzle in the latest snapshot by NASA's Webb Space Telescope

Marcia Dunn
Friday 05 September 2025 16:41 BST
Space Telescope-Newborn Stars

Thousands of newborn stars sparkle and dazzle in the latest snapshot by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

Released this week, the picture provides a breathtaking view of a nearby star-birthing center, 5,500 light-years away. A single light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Besides baby stars in a variety of sizes and colors, the photo reveals a dramatic cloud of star-forming dust and gas. This cloud — the so-called Lobster Nebula — is so massive that it spills beyond the camera lens. The cluster of infant stars, named Pismis 24, is located deep inside.

Launched in 2021, Webb is the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent into space. It views the universe in the infrared, spending more than five hours to capture this one shot.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

