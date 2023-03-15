Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX crew detail trip to ISS

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Washington, DC, as Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-5 discuss their recent trip to the International Space Station.

Nasa astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina have returned from their five-month stay on the ISS.

Mann’s liftoff to the ISS made her the first-ever Native American woman in space.

Crew-5 conducted over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations during their stay on the ISS, including printing human organs in space.

The crew splashed down safely on Earth on Saturday, 11 March, off the coast of Tampa, Florida, and flew back to Houston shortly after.

Mann and Wakata both completed two spacewalks on the mission, lasting more than 14 hours combined. Cassada completed three spacewalks.

It was the first spaceflight for Mann, Cassada, and Kikina, and the fifth for Wakata.

