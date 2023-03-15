Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX crew detail trip to ISS

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 15 March 2023 18:01
Comments

Watch live from Washington, DC, as Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-5 discuss their recent trip to the International Space Station.

Nasa astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina have returned from their five-month stay on the ISS.

Mann’s liftoff to the ISS made her the first-ever Native American woman in space.

Crew-5 conducted over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations during their stay on the ISS, including printing human organs in space.

The crew splashed down safely on Earth on Saturday, 11 March, off the coast of Tampa, Florida, and flew back to Houston shortly after.

Recommended

Mann and Wakata both completed two spacewalks on the mission, lasting more than 14 hours combined. Cassada completed three spacewalks.

It was the first spaceflight for Mann, Cassada, and Kikina, and the fifth for Wakata.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in