Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches to International Space Station

Watch live from Florida as Nasa SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches to the International Space Station.

This feed shows the launch as it happens from the Kennedy Space Centre.

The crew includes Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Al-Neyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

They are expected to stay around six months at the ISS in a mission that will continue the public-private efforts to keep the ISS fully staffed.

It is expected that the vehicle carrying the astronauts will detach from the rocket after launch and will spend about a day in orbit before attacking to the space station.

The capsule is expected to dock at the ISS at 2:38am ET Tuesday.

Sultan Al-Neyadi will make history as the second astronaut from the UAE to be launched into space.

