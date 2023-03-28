Nashville police hold briefing after releasing bodycam video of school shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Tennessee as police update the public on a school shooting which saw six lose their lives in Nashville.

Three children and three adults were fatally shot in the attack on the Christian elementary school on Monday.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the incident.

Police said headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60, was among of the adult victims of the shooting, as were staff members Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both aged 61.

The suspect, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to officials.

She was also a former student at the institution.

Hale was eventually killed at the scene by a team of five police officers.

Officials released bodycam footage showing the moment armed officers entered the school during the shooting.

