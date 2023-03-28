Nashville police hold briefing after releasing bodycam video of school shooting
Watch live from Tennessee as police update the public on a school shooting which saw six lose their lives in Nashville.
Three children and three adults were fatally shot in the attack on the Christian elementary school on Monday.
Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the incident.
Police said headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60, was among of the adult victims of the shooting, as were staff members Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both aged 61.
The suspect, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to officials.
She was also a former student at the institution.
Hale was eventually killed at the scene by a team of five police officers.
Officials released bodycam footage showing the moment armed officers entered the school during the shooting.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies