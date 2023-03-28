Live scenes outside Nashville school in wake of deadly shooting
This feed shows the live scene outside the covenant school in Nashville where six people were killed in a shooting.
Three children and three adults were fatally shot in the attack on the Christian elementary school on Monday.
Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the incident.
Police said headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60, was among of the adult victims of the shooting, as were staff members Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both aged 61.
The suspect, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to officials.
She was also a former student at the institution.
Hale was eventually killed at the scene by a team of five police officers.
This feed shows tributes left for the victims, including teddy bears, flowers, and balloons.
