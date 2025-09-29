Overseas Hong Kong activist Nathan Law denied entry to Singapore

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An overseas Hong Kong activist said he was denied entry to Singapore over the weekend for what he presumes were political reasons.

Nathan Law said he was detained at the Singapore airport on Saturday night and told four hours later that his entry had been denied. He was going to attend a closed-door, invitation-only event, he said in a statement, without elaborating.

Law, who is based in London, is one of a number of activists who have fled Hong Kong in recent years after the adoption of a National Security Law that has thrown others in prison.

He said he had received a visa from Singapore to attend the event and departed on a flight from San Francisco. No reason was given for the denial, he said, and he boarded a plane back to San Francisco on Sunday after about 14 hours in Singapore.

“I think the decision to deny my entry was political, although I am unsure whether external forces, such as the PRC, are involved, directly or indirectly,” his statement said, referring to China by the acronym for its official name, the People's Republic of China.

Law declined further comment. The Singapore Home Affairs Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Hong Kong is a Chinese territory but has its own laws and regulations. The central government in Beijing cracked down after massive anti-government protests in 2019, imposing a National Security Law on Hong Kong the following year.

Law rose to prominence as a student leader of the pro-democracy Umbrella Revolution in 2014 along with Joshua Wong, who is imprisoned in Hong Kong.

In 2023, Hong Kong police offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) for information leading to the arrest of Law and other self-exiled activists for National Security Law violations.

Law was elected to the legislature in 2016 but disqualified after he raised his tone while swearing allegiance to China during the oath of office, making it sound like a question.