Mexico president proposes reforms to National Guard
Mexico’s National Guard, created as a nominal civilian force in 2019, would be transferred completely to the authority of the country’s military
Mexico’s National Guard, created as a nominal civilian force in 2019, would be transferred completely to the authority of the country’s military, according to a legislative reform submitted to the Congress by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Mexico’s defense ministry would assume total operational and administrative control of the security force, which López Obrador established as a replacement to the country’s corrupt federal police.
Neither the National Guard nor the military have been able to lower the insecurity in the country, however. Last month, organized crime groups rampaged in four states in a week’s time, burning businesses and killing bystanders.
Critics say that the National Guard lacks the investigative and intelligence capacities of a police force. They are a visible presence on patrols and respond to violence, but do little to prevent it. Some also argue that since the National Guard was established as a civilian force in the constitution, mere legislative reforms are not sufficient to authorize its transfer to the military.
The package of reforms was submitted to Congress ahead of the start of its new legislative session Thursday.
