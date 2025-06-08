US-Immigration-Raids-Los Angeles-Photo-Gallery

Tear gas was fired at protesters in Los Angeles when some demonstrators moved close to National Guard troops and police and shouted insults at them. President Donald Trump deployed the Guard after protests erupted when federal immigration authorities arrested dozens of people across the city.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in