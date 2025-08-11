Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tropical Storm Erin forms in the Atlantic and Hurricane Henriette strengthens in the Pacific

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Henriette is strengthening in the Pacific Ocean

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 August 2025 16:05 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Tropical Storm Erin formed Monday in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, as Hurricane Henriette strengthened in the Pacific Ocean well away from Hawaii, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either storm, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Erin was about 280 miles (451 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the NHC said. It was moving west at about 20 mph (32 kph).

Gradual strengthening was forecast over the next several days.

Hurricane Henriette was a Category 1 storm on Monday. Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph), the NHC said, and was about 525 miles (845 kilometers) northwest of Honolulu.

Additional strengthening was possible Monday, with weakening over the next few days.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in