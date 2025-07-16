Kyle Schwarber's 3 homers in All-Star Game's first tiebreaking swing-off lift NL over AL
Kyle Schwarber went 3 for 3 to put the National League ahead as they won the first All-Star Game home run swing-off 4-3 following a 6-6 tie in which the American League rallied from a six-run deficit
In baseball’s equivalent of soccer’s penalty-kicks shootout, the game was decided by having three batters from each league take three swings each off coaches. The change was agreed to in 2022 to alleviate the concern of teams running out of pitchers.
Schwarber was named All-Star MVP after going 0 for 2 with a walk in the game.