Nuclear security agency begins furloughing workers as part of shutdown, energy secretary says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The federal agency tasked with overseeing the U.S. nuclear stockpile has begun furloughing employees as part of the ongoing federal government shutdown, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Monday.

In a post on X, Wright said the National Nuclear Security Administration is furloughing federal workers as part of the shutdown, which began Oct. 1. In his post, Wright did not mention the number of workers who were being furloughed or what their roles are.

President Donald Trump's Republican administration fired hundreds of NNSA employees earlier this year, before reversing course amid criticism the action could jeopardize national security. Similar criticism emerged Monday after Wright's announcement.

The NNSA has said it could furlough up to 1,400 workers as a result of a funding lapse from the shutdown. Nearly 400 federal workers would remain on the job, along with NNSA contractors. The agency, a semi-autonomous branch of the Energy Department, also works to secure nuclear materials around the world.

Wright said he was set to visit the Nevada National Security Site on Monday and pledged to “ask Nevada’s leaders to help us end this shutdown.” Wright's visit is intended to “highlight the impact of the ongoing shutdown on workforce retention and weapons modernization efforts, critical to national security,” the Energy Department said.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said it was “dangerously unacceptable that the Trump administration claims it will have to temporarily suspend certain nuclear security programs because of the ongoing government shutdown."

"There is no justification for relaxing security and oversight when it comes to our nuclear stockpile," Markey said.

The February firings, which initially included NNSA workers, were part of a massive purge of federal workers led by then-Trump adviser Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

One of the hardest-hit offices at the time was the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas. Those employees work on reassembling warheads, among the most sensitive jobs across the nuclear weapons enterprise, with the highest levels of clearance.