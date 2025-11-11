Strong winds can bring gale warnings to communities near water. Here's what that means

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winter weather in the U.S. frequently includes storms and steeply declining temperatures. Those drastic weather changes can come with high winds, sometimes strong enough to capsize a boat, or send a rogue tree branch flying. Such conditions can translate into safety risks for people who go outside and hazardous situations that make it more dangerous to operate a boat or a car.

What is a gale warning?

A gale warning alert means there are high sustained winds or frequent gusts over a body of water, so they're reserved for communities near oceans, sounds or lakes.

More specifically, meteorologist Patrick Saunders with the National Weather Service said the U.S. agency typically issues gale warnings whenever wind speeds are faster than 35 knots, or about 40 mph (64 km/h).

Jason Furtado, associate professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, said the recipe for a gale warning can also bring windy conditions miles from water, too.

“Over land, the National Weather Service typically translates that to high wind warnings,” he said.

Why gale warnings matter

Since a gale warning is a maritime alert, Saunders said the main recommendation from the National Weather Service is for most people to stay away from the water.

“Strong winds cause larger waves, which have the potential to capsize or damage vessels, especially smaller boats,” he said.

Gale warnings can lead to hazardous conditions ashore, too.

“It can affect trees, tree branches. Particularly in some areas, if the winds get really strong, that can affect roofs, power lines,” Furtado said. “You might see stories about trampolines going flying out of people’s backyards.”

It also makes driving more dangerous because large trucks are more likely to tip over and sudden gusts can add to the challenge of navigating storm hazards such as slippery or icy roads. If there is snow on the ground, high winds can kick it up and make it more difficult to see.

Wind makes the cold colder

Low temperatures plus high winds translate into wind chill.

“It tends to feel colder because your body creates heat, and then as the wind blows, it blows that heat away,” said Saunders.

That extra chill can become dangerous to human health. Furtado said once windchill temperatures drop into negative numbers, frostbite becomes a risk.

Gale warnings and high wind warnings are also dangerous because people are less likely to take them seriously than they do other types of weather. “Some people may not react as they would with a winter storm warning or a blizzard warning,” he said. “People need to pay attention to high wind warnings, and take appropriate action.”

He recommends dressing warmly, securing outside decorations or plants and taking extra precautions if you have to drive.

