Denmark reports new drone sightings at armed forces' locations. NATO boosts Baltic Sea vigilance

The Danish defense ministry said Sunday it had again observed drones at several of its armed forces’ locations overnight, a day after NATO announced it would enhance its vigilance in the Baltic Sea region.

The ministry said in a statement it had “several capacities deployed” after drone sightings from Saturday into Sunday night. It didn't offer any further details about the specifics of the deployment, the number of drones or locations.

This is the latest unexplained drone activity after several sightings last week, including over five Danish airports last week, raising concerns about security in northern Europe amid suspected growing Russian aggression.

Following a NATO meeting in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, Colonel Martin O’Donnell, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe spokesperson, announced that “we will conduct even more enhanced vigilance with new multi-domain assets in the Baltic Sea region, which includes Denmark, under Baltic Sentry.”

He said NATO leaders had been in constant contact with Danish leaders about the recent drone incidents and that the assets would include "multiple intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defense frigate.”

Separately, Germany said that following a request from Denmark, its armed forces would provide military support for the upcoming European Union summit later this week in Copenhagen through “Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities,” also known as C-UAS, which are detection systems that use radar, optical and acoustics technologies.

Sweden had already announced earlier that it would "lend Denmark a military anti-drone capability” without giving further details.

Tensions have been running high in Denmark in recent days following reports of drone activity, and hundreds of possible sightings reported by concerned citizens that couldn’t officially be confirmed. Nonetheless, the public has been asked to report all suspicious activity to the police.

Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard said on Sept. 25 the goal of the flyovers is to sow fear and division, adding that the country will seek additional ways to neutralize drones, including proposing legislation to allow infrastructure owners to shoot them down.

While it is not clear who is behind the drone activity, Denmark’s prime minister and NATO’s secretary-general said last week that Russian involvement couldn’t be ruled out.

Russia’s Embassy in Denmark last week rejected claims of Moscow's involvement in the incidents.