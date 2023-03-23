For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch from Eindhoven as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and others unveil a new air tanker fleet.

EU commissioner Thierry Breton and Dutch defence minister Kajsa Ollongren will also make speeches at the launch event in The Netherlands.

The ceremony marking the initial operational capability of the new Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft fleet is taking place at the PAX Terminal of Eindhoven Air Base.

Nato says the fleet is an important example of NATO-European Union cooperation.

It will "perform key functions such as air-to-air refueling, air transport and medical evacuation," according to Nato.

Ministers and high-level officials from the countries participating in the MRTT project will also be in attendance at the event.

