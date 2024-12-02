Catholic church calls on president of El Salvador not to lift ban on gold mining

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Roman Catholic Church called on the president of El Salvador Sunday not to lift the country’s ban on gold mining.

Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas asked President Nayib Bukele not to reverse the ban, which has been in place since 2017.

“It will damage this country forever,” Msgr. Escobar Alas said in a homily. That view has also been voiced by civic and environmental groups.

On Wednesday, Bukele called the 7-year-old ban on metals mining “absurd,” and claimed unmined gold would be “wealth that could transform El Salvador,” in comments on the social platform X.

Bukele’s party controls El Salvador’s Congress by a wide margin and his political opposition has been devastated, so a formal proposal to end the ban is unlikely to meet much resistance.

In 2017, El Salvador banned all metals mining above ground and below. A broad coalition of sectors, including the Catholic church, supported the prohibition in order to protect the small country’s water resources from contamination.

At that point, exploration had revealed deposits of gold and silver, but there was no large-scale metal mining. It’s unclear what its gold reserves could be.

Bukele on Wednesday proposed “modern and sustainable” mining that would care for the environment.

Environmentalists quickly criticized the president’s boosterism.

“It’s not true that there’s green mining, it’s paid for with lives, kidney, respiratory problems and leukemia that aren’t immediate,” said Amalia López with the Alliance Against the Privatization of Water.

Their concerns include the amount of water needed for mining operations and the storage of water contaminated with heavy metals.

It marks a reversal for the highly popular and recently reelected Bukele, who during his first campaign for the presidency in 2019 said he supported the mining ban.