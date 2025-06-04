El Salvador human rights lawyer demands public trial as police haul her before judge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawyer from a prominent human rights organization who has been an outspoken critic of some of President Nayib Bukele’s policies demanded a public trial as police brought her before a judge in El Salvador Wednesday. Prosecutors sought to charge her with illegal enrichment and jail her for six months pending trial.

Observers say the case against Ruth Eleonora López is retaliation for her work while authorities allege she aided one of her former employers being prosecuted for embezzlement. Authorities arrested López at her home on May 18.

The anticorruption lawyer, who works for the nongovernmental organization Cristosal, has denied the accusations.

Wednesday’s hearing was closed to the public as the case is under seal.

As she was escorted by police through the court building Wednesday, a shackled López with a Bible between her hands, shouted: “They're not going to silence me, I want a public trial,” according to a brief video posted by Cristosal on X. “The people have to know.”

She had not made her initial appearance before a judge until Monday, more than two weeks after her arrest.

At that hearing, prosecutors announced the illegal enrichment, different from the original embezzlement, and requested that she be held while they continue to investigate.

Cristosal has been an critic of some of Bukele’s policies, including the state of emergency giving him special powers that has now been in place for more than three years.

“Ruth has dedicated her life to the defense of human rights and the fight against corruption,” Cristosal said in a statement last week. “Hers is not an isolated case: it is part of a pattern of criminalization against critical voices.”