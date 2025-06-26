Minnesota Timberwolves will make the first selection of the second round of the NBA draft
The NBA draft resumes Thursday night with the Minnesota Timberwolves making the first selection of the second round.
The draft picks up where it left off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn — though in a much smaller portion of it than was used Wednesday for the first round.
The second round begins with the No. 31 pick and this year runs through No. 59 instead of 60, with the New York Knicks having been penalized their selection for tampering by negotiating with Jalen Brunson too soon before eventually signing the guard away from Dallas in 2022.
The NBA points to the success of players such as Brunson, who became an All-NBA selection in New York, and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver when touting the types of difference-makers who could come out of the second round.
The Mavericks, who selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick on Wednesday, do not currently have a selection in Round 2.
The NBA began a two-night format for the draft last year after doing it one night ended too late.
