Prime Video will have a variety of interactive features for its NBA coverage

Prime Video will bring many of its interactive features from “Thursday Night Football” and NASCAR to its NBA coverage.

Prime will have key moments and rapid recap, allowing viewers to catch up on the game if they tuned in at some point. There will also be a way to access the team and individual stats via a traditional box score or advanced stats.

Something new for NBA coverage will be an opt-in personalized bet tracking with FanDuel. Viewers will be able to link their Prime Video profile to their FanDuel account and track their bets. There will also be updated odds and lines during the game. However, the bet tracking feature does not offer the ability to place bets directly on Prime Video.

Some of the regional sports networks in recent seasons have done alternate broadcasts tied to betting.

Prime Video will also have a fully-customizable multiview feature where fans can pick which games they want to watch if they subscribe to Prime and NBA League Pass.

There will also be a shop the game feature, allowing fans to be able to purchase NBA merchandise.

Prime Video begins this season with the league’s 11-year, $76 billion series of rights deals set to begin. Its first games are on Oct. 24 with a doubleheader featuring Boston at the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting Minnesota.

There will be 66 regular-season games on Prime Video this season, with Thursday night doubleheaders beginning in January, Friday evening doubleheaders, select Saturday afternoon games, and the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game of the NBA Cup in-season tournament.

Prime Video will also show all six games in the play-in tournament, then has part of the league’s playoff coverage as well.

