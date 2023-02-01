NBC is closing down 'The Blacklist' after decade on the air

Jump to content

The NBC drama “The Blacklist” is stopping after its upcoming tenth season

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 February 2023 19:05
The NBC series “The Blacklist” is closing down.

NBC said Wednesday that the James Spader drama will end after its upcoming season, its 10th on the air. It will return for its final run of episodes on Feb. 26.

Spader has played the character Raymond Reddington, an FBI informant on old criminal colleagues. This last season, Reddington confronts “unparalleled danger” as some of those he's identified seek revenge, NBC said.

The show's 200th episode, a milestone in the often fleeting world of television, will air on March 19.

Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix are other regulars on “The Blacklist.”

The final episode will air sometime this year. An NBC spokesperson said it's not immediately clear when that will be.

