Former NBC News anchor Brian Williams will be working again on election night, anchoring a live special with results and analysis to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon announced the plans on Thursday, saying the election night streamcast will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern, with no end time given. His longtime NBC colleague, Jonathan Wald, will be executive producer.

An election night telecast is a new frontier for a big streaming service, one that doesn't have its own news operation. Prime Video was scant on details in a news release, saying the show will have results from third-party news sources and a variety of as-yet unnamed guests to talk about them.

Williams and Wald were not immediately available, according to Amazon.

As anchor of “NBC Nightly News” from 2004 to 2015, Williams led the network's election night coverage. He later went to work at MSNBC as anchor and host of his own late-night news program, which he left in 2021.

“After 41 years in the business — from local news to network shows to cable news — this feels like the next big thing,” Williams said. “And the global marketplace of Amazon is a natural home for this first-of-its-kind venture. Together we will follow the storyline on election night wherever it leads us.”

Amazon said this is a one-night only event for the service and Williams.