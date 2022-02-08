Top 20 most popular television shows for the week
NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing has won the week for prime-time ratings
Here's a list of the 20 most-watched television shows in prime time for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, their networks and viewerships:
1. Winter Olympics (Sunday), NBC 11 million.
2. Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC, 10.76 million.
3. Winter Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 10.15 million.
4. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8-8:30 p.m.), NBC, 8.1 million.
5. “FBI,” CBS 7.54 million.
6. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8:30-11 p.m.), NBC, 7.26 million.
7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.43 million.
8. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.27 million.
9. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 6.01 million.
10. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.94 million.
11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.86 million.
12. “This is Us,” NBC, 4.54 million.
13. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC 4.44 million.
14. Auto Racing: NASCAR Busch Light Clash, Fox, 4.28 million.
15. “Celebrating Betty White ” NBC, 4.27 million.
16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.25 million.
17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 4.22 million.
18. “NCIS,” CBS, 4.11 million.
19. “Judge Steve Harvey ” ABC, 4 million.
20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.82 million.
