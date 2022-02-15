Nielsen company's list of top 20 prime-time programs
The Nielsen company estimates that 99.18 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl on NBC
Here's the Nielsen company's list of the 20 most-watched prime time programs last week, their networks and viewership:
1. Super Bowl: L.A. Rams vs. Cincinnati, NBC, 99.18 million.
2. “Super Bowl Post Game,” NBC, 54.07 million.
3. Winter Olympics (Sunday), NBC, 21.28 million.
4. Winter Olympics (Thursday), NBC, 11.09 million.
5. Winter Olympics (Wednesday), NBC, 9.81 million.
6. Winter Olympics (Friday), NBC, 8.57 million.
7. Winter Olympics (Monday), NBC, 8.47 million.
8. Winter Olympics (Tuesday), NBC, 8.35 million.
9. Winter Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 8.24 million.
10. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.18 million.
11. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Friday), ABC, 4.6 million.
12. “Super Bowl's Great Commercials,” CBS, 4.595 million.
13. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Wednesday), ABC, 4.57 million.
14. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Thursday), ABC, 4.52 million.
15. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.29 million.
16. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Tuesday), ABC, 4.28 million.
17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.05 million.
18. “FBI,” CBS, 3.71 million.
19. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday) Fox News, 3.67 million.
20. NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, ABC, 3.61 million.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.