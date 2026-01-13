Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Kaylee Hartung to make Super Bowl debut as NBC sideline reporter

Kaylee Hartung will work her first Super Bowl as a sideline reporter when NBC airs the game on February 8

Football NBC Hartung
Football NBC Hartung (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kaylee Hartung will work her first Super Bowl as a sideline reporter when NBC carries the game on Feb. 8.

Hartung will join Melissa Stark as sideline reporters. It is the second time that NBC has had two sideline reporters for its coverage of the Super Bowl.

Hartung will also be reporting from the Bears sideline on Sunday when NBC has the divisional round game between Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams. It will be her fifth NFL playoff assignment for NBC.

Along with the Super Bowl, Hartung will be a reporter for the aerials/moguls freestyle skiing competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Hartung has been a sideline reporter for Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football” since its debut in 2022 as well as being a correspondent for NBC's “TODAY” show.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in